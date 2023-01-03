Rs 10 lakh compensation will be paid to Kanjhawala victim's family, will appoint best lawyer to fight the case, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:50 IST
