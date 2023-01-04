SC says it will take up Bilkis Bano's plea against early release of 11 convicts as lead matter on next date, tag remaining pleas with it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:17 IST
- India
