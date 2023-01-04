Hair, bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling confirmed to be of deceased Shradha Walkar: Delhi Police on Mehrauli killing case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
