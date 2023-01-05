DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India officials, crew for November 26 urination incident on New York-Delhi flight.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India officials, crew for November 26 urination incident on New York-Delhi flight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York-Delhi
- Air India
- DGCA
Advertisement