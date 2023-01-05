Urination incident on New York-Delhi flight: DGCA asks why action should not be taken against AI officials, crew for dereliction of duty.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Urination incident on New York-Delhi flight: DGCA asks why action should not be taken against AI officials, crew for dereliction of duty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York-Delhi
- DGCA
Advertisement