Central bank digital currency (CBDC) in trial phase, moving very carefully and cautiously on that front: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:25 IST
