Priority for South Asian region, including India, is taming inflation; risks to growth, investments may rise if inflation remains high: Das.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Priority for South Asian region, including India, is taming inflation; risks to growth, investments may rise if inflation remains high: Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asian
- India
Advertisement