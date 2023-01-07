Bengaluru police assists Delhi police in arresting Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on co-passenger on Air India flight from Sanjay Nagar area in city. The accused is said to have been staying in his sister's place.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
