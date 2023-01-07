Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition on climactic 15th ballot, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 11:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
