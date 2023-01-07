Air India CEO says 4 cabin crew, one pilot issued show cause notice, de-rostered pending investigation into passenger urinating on co-flyer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India CEO says 4 cabin crew, one pilot issued show cause notice, de-rostered pending investigation into passenger urinating on co-flyer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
Advertisement