Left Menu

Rahul has raised 3 big issues in Bharat Jodo Yatra--economic inequality, social polarisation & political authoritarianism: Jairam Ramesh.

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:46 IST
Rahul has raised 3 big issues in Bharat Jodo Yatra--economic inequality, social polarisation & political authoritarianism: Jairam Ramesh.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul has raised 3 big issues in Bharat Jodo Yatra--economic inequality, social polarisation & political authoritarianism: Jairam Ramesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023