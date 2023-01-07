Delhi court sends Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on co-passenger mid-air, to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court sends Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on co-passenger mid-air, to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Shankar Mishra
Advertisement