Incidents of Naxalite violence in country declined from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021: Union home minister Amit Shah at rally in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Incidents of Naxalite violence in country declined from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021: Union home minister Amit Shah at rally in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Amit Shah
Advertisement