India's self-reliance initiative is beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
