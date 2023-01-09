India does not believe in hierarchical conception of world order, where few countries are considered superior to others: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
