Switzerland looks to accelerate bilateral ties with India; working to have strategic innovation relationship: Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Switzerland looks to accelerate bilateral ties with India; working to have strategic innovation relationship: Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Switzerland
- Ralf Heckner
- Swiss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Preservation of India's culture as important as protecting unity of nation: K'taka CM
Bilateral trade between India-GCC up 40% in 2022-23
Walk for an India where no one lives in fear, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Ashwin, Iyer script dramatic come-from-behind win for India in 2nd Test
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in second Test to win two-match series 2-0.