Joshimath subsidence: There are democratically elected institutions to look into it, everything important shouldn't come to us, says SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Joshimath subsidence: There are democratically elected institutions to look into it, everything important shouldn't come to us, says SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joshimath
Advertisement