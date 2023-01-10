Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport on Monday.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
Advertisement