Bombay HC permits Johnson & Johnson to produce and sell its baby powder; quashes Maharashtra govt order revoking license terming it as stringent.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
