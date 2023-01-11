CBI conducts searches at 50 locations in connection with corruption in Food Corporation in India; one DGM arrested: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI conducts searches at 50 locations in connection with corruption in Food Corporation in India; one DGM arrested: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Food Corporation
Advertisement