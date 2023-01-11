Delhi Police challenges magisterial court's order denying custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman co-passenger midair.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police challenges magisterial court's order denying custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on woman co-passenger midair.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shankar Mishra
- Delhi Police
Advertisement