Cabinet approves plan to set up 3 new cooperatives to promote exports, organic products and seeds: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet approves plan to set up 3 new cooperatives to promote exports, organic products and seeds: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupender Yadav
- Cabinet
Advertisement