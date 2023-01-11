Cabinet approves Rs 2,600 crore incentive scheme to promote Rupay debit card, BHIM UPI transactions: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:21 IST
