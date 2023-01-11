Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Aviation Administration
- United States
Advertisement