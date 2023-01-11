Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to 21 like-minded parties inviting them to concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to 21 like-minded parties inviting them to concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Jodo Yatra
- Congress
Advertisement