The Federal Aviation Administration orders airlines to pause all U.S. departures until 9 a.m. EST after computer outage, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
