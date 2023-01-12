Ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) is holding but cross-border support to terrorism remains: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) is holding but cross-border support to terrorism remains: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ceasefire along Line of Control LoC
- Army
- Gen Manoj Pande
Advertisement