Developed world has consumed its share of climate resources, time they accept responsibility for past actions: Union Environment Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Developed world has consumed its share of climate resources, time they accept responsibility for past actions: Union Environment Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Environment
Advertisement