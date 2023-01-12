CBI books Mumbai-based Pratibha Industries Ltd in Rs 4,957 cr bank fraud on a complaint from Bank of Baroda: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
