This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene: PM to youth at event in Hubballi.
This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene PM to youth at event in Hubballi.
PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 12-01-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene: PM to youth at event in Hubballi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement