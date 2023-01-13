Ten persons killed, several injured after private bus collides with truck on Nashik- Ahmednagar highway in Maharashtra on Friday morning: police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 09:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
