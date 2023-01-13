Teachers' training transformed Delhi's education system. Sent 1,100 teachers abroad for training. BJP wants to stop it: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:18 IST
Country:
- India
