We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. L-G delayed it on one pretext or other: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
We wanted to send a batch of 30 teachers to Finland for training. L-G delayed it on one pretext or other: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- Delhi Dy CM
- Finland
Advertisement