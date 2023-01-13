Request L-G to not support BJP's conspiracy to ruin Delhi's education system. Providing good education is sacred work: Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Request L-G to not support BJP's conspiracy to ruin Delhi's education system. Providing good education is sacred work: Dy CM Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Request L-G
- Dy CM Sisodia
- Delhi
Advertisement