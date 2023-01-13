Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 personnel on duty in PCR vans, at pickets in Rohini district at time of incident, say officials.
Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 personnel on duty in PCR vans, at pickets in Rohini district at time of incident, say officials.
