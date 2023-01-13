Russia's Defence Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Soledar
- Russia
- Defence Ministry
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
WRAPUP 4-Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Uncertainty over strategic town of Soledar
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Battle rages over salt town of Soledar