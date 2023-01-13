Urge LG to keep politics aside and respect Constitution, SC judgments. We want to work together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
