Today, CBI reached my office again. They will not find anything against me since I haven't done anything wrong: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
