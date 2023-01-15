Northern border regions peaceful, steps taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism, says Army Chief Pande at army day event in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Northern border regions peaceful, steps taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism, says Army Chief Pande at army day event in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement