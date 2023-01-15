Ceasefire continues in western border at LOC and there is reduction in violations. But still there is terror infrastructure on other side of border: Army Chief Pande on Army day Parade.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Ceasefire continues in western border at LOC and there is reduction in violations. But still there is terror infrastructure on other side of border: Army Chief Pande on Army day Parade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
Advertisement