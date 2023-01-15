There are attempts to smuggle arms, drugs in Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, counter drone jammers used against it. General Manoj Pande at Army Day event.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
There are attempts to smuggle arms, drugs in Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, counter drone jammers used against it. General Manoj Pande at Army Day event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Army Day
- Manoj Pande
Advertisement