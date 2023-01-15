In protecting the country and its boundaries Indian Army's contribution, valour is matchless: Modi on Army day in Secunderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In protecting the country and its boundaries Indian Army's contribution, valour is matchless: Modi on Army day in Secunderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Secunderabad
- Indian Army's
- Modi on Army
Advertisement