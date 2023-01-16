Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs march to LG office to protest against alleged interference in govt work.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs march to LG office to protest against alleged interference in govt work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Manish Sisodia
Advertisement