PM Modi tells Agniveers that Agnipath scheme will empower women, says he looks forward to seeing them in all three wings of armed forces.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi tells Agniveers that Agnipath scheme will empower women, says he looks forward to seeing them in all three wings of armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement