Joshimath crisis: SC asks Swami Avimukteshwaranand to move Uttarakhand HC for relief, rehabilitation of affected persons.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Joshimath crisis: SC asks Swami Avimukteshwaranand to move Uttarakhand HC for relief, rehabilitation of affected persons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand HC
- Swami Avimukteshwaranand
- Joshimath
Advertisement