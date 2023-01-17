Our govt committed to fulfilling all genuine demands of investors in timely manner; We are pro-industry, pro-people: Maha CM Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 09:30 IST
Our govt committed to fulfilling all genuine demands of investors in timely manner; We are pro-industry, pro-people: Maha CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
