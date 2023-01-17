Subsidies, better infra and faster clearances give Maharashtra edge over other states in attracting investors: CM Eknath Shinde to PTI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 09:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Subsidies, better infra and faster clearances give Maharashtra edge over other states in attracting investors: CM Eknath Shinde to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Eknath Shinde
- Maharashtra
Advertisement