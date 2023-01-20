CM Kejriwal asks LG Saxena to allow elected govt to work in Delhi and himself improve law and order to prevent Kanjhawala-like incident.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:21 IST
