PM Narendra Modi virtually unveils model of proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:27 IST
