Entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paying tribute to Netaji, preserving heritage associated with him: PM Modi
PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paying tribute to Netaji, preserving heritage associated with him: PM Modi
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Safdarjung records 1.9 degrees Celsius
Delhi shivers at 1.9 degrees Celsius, IMD's red alert of severe cold to last till Monday
Joshimath: PIL in Delhi HC, seeks direction to constitute high power committee under chairmanship of retd Justice of HC
Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs
Delhi cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media